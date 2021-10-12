Cabinet minister Steve Barclay has refused to apologise after a devastating report found the government's Covid-19 response “cost thousands of lives”.

The Conservative MP appeared on LBC on Tuesday morning, where host Nick Ferrari asked him to say sorry as many as eight times during a heated exchange.

Mr Barclay, however, refused to do so.

"We followed the scientific advice we had at the time," he said in response to being asked why he was unable to apologise.

