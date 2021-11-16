Conservative MP Christopher Chope has blocked an attempt to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked a sleaze row in Westminster.

The Commons was expected to pass a motion on Monday night that would scrap the controversial reforms but Mr Chope, a veteran Tory, shouted "object".

It is thought he wanted time to be allocated for a debate on the issue as he has also stepped in on previous occasions to block legislation being passed without one.

The government has now moved to bring forward the motion again, with the matter listed on Tuesday's Commons agenda.

