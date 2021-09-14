Dramatic footage shows cars struggling to get across Tower Bridge as the road had been turned into a river by flooding after torrential rain lashed London.

The tourist landmark was just one area hit by travel chaos across the capital as roads and tubes suffered under the downpours.

The video was posted to Twitter by Gareth Atkinson, who described Tower Bridge as now "doubling as a viaduct."

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for most of England and said there was a chance homes and buildings could be flooded or damaged from as far as London to Hartlepool.