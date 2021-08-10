Tower Bridge was stuck in a raised position for nearly 12 hours, causing traffic chaos as buses, cars and pedestrians were unable to use the famous River Thames crossing.

The 127-year-old London landmark, which connects central and southern parts of the city, was closed due to a “technical failure,” City of London Police said. The force urged the public to avoid the areas.

The bridge appeared to get jammed when it lifted to allow a tall ship pass on Monday afternoon, and remained raised overnight.

Tower Bridge reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning.