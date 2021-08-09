Tower Bridge has been left stuck open after a technical fault stopped its platforms from lowering.

City of London police said the suspension bridge was currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

Pedestrian Angela Hancock filmed the bastules - the bridge’s arms - in an upright position as a queue of traffic forms behind it.

Cars, lorries, buses and cyclists remain unable to pass over it.

The bridge is an essential route into central London and it remains unclear what caused the malfunction.

People have been asked to avoid the area while the fault is resolved.