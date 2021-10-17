A 41-year-old man has been arrested by police after he attempted to steal two motorcycles from a shop in Queensland, Australia , before proceeding to drive off down the street with them.

Police cornered the man in a creek after the vehicle he had been using became lodged, and arrested him after a chase.

The man allegedly also stole the front-end loader he used to carry out the attempted robbery, which you can see was pretty effective at smashing the glass and hoisting up the bikes.