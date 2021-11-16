SkyForce10 footage shows the scene after a tractor-trailer crashed off a busy road and into a Pennsylvania home on Monday.

At least two people were injured after the incident with the truck crashing into the house along Kutztown Road near Church Road in Maxatawny Township around 8pm.

A man and woman were inside the home at the time of the crash, according to the Kutztown fire chief.

The Quakertown Borough Police Department said no one else was injured with the couple not receiving life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here