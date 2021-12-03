Christmas tree lights in Trafalgar Square switched on

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree which has attracted a lot of heat on social media for its unusually slim appearance had its lights switched on on Thursday (2 December) with London mayor Sadiq Khan in attendance.

Norway provides the tree that is placed in the square in central London every year to honour old allegiances dating back to the Second World War between the two countries.

Richard Wood, British ambassador to Norway, has defended the tree given from Norway saying that it is appreciated “by the vast majority” of the public.