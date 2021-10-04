The UK’s traffic light system involving green, amber and red lists has been scrapped, with locations categorised as either on the red list or not.

The other big change today is for unvaccinated travellers and those who have not yet had both doses of the vaccine – they will have to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival back into the UK, whether they are coming from a red list country or not.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel”.