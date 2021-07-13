St. Paul Police have released body-worn camera video of the July 4 traffic stop involving Minnesota State Rep. John Thompson.

The state legislator has been pushing to end ‘low-level’ stops, and has told the officer that he was pulled over for “driving while Black.”

In the 16-minute body camera video, an officer pulled Thompson over and asked him why he was in such a hurry. Thompson said he didn’t think he was driving fast, adding that he’s a state representative in the district.