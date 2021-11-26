Police issue appeal after man puts woman in chokehold and punches her

Police have launched an appeal after an unsuspecting 23-year-old woman was grabbed from behind in a chokehold, thrown to the ground, punched in the face and robbed while waiting for a train.

The harrowing moment, which took place in Manhattan’s 34th Street Herald Square subway station, was captured on surveillance cameras.

Police are appealing for the mugger by releasing footage of the suspect him climbing over the station turnstiles and roaming towards the platform before carrying out the attack.

NYPD said the suspect dragged the victim “to the ground” before “touching her private area & took her purse”.