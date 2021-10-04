A train was brought to a standstill when two enraged bulls locked horns in the middle of the tracks.

The two bulls went head to head in the middle of a railway track in Punjab, India.

Footage captures locals on either side of the safety barriers as the bulls face-off, yards from a parked train.

One attempts to break the fight apart by wielding a stick while another pours buckets of water on them.

The train diver beeps the horn and a dog barks at the raging bulls, but still, the battle continues until one of the animals was grounded and gored.