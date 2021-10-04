A train drove at high speed into a truck that was stuck on the tracks in Indianapolis, a dramatic video shows.

The Indianapolis Fire Department shared footage of the train colliding into the semi-trailer truck, causing an explosion.

Traffic parked on either side of the safety barriers as the train approached, video shows.

The large trailer is seen parked across the tracks, with the driver’s cabin on the roadside.

After crashing, large flames erupt in the back of the van.

The fire department said there were no injuries but that debris was strewn 50 feet from the site of the collision.