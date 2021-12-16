A freight train smashed into a car-carrying lorry in Texas after the vehicle got stuck on a railway crossing.

Shocking photos from the scene show the aftermath of the incident after the train derailed and dragged most of the truck with it.

The driver and passenger in the lorry were able to jump out of the train's path just in time and incredibly, no one was injured in the crash.

It marks the second train crash in the small Texas city of Luling in less than five months.

