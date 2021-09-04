A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey has killed six people and left at least seven more injured.

CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment of the crash, which happened at a railroad crossing in Ergene at around 8am on Saturday morning.

The minibus, carrying a group of factory workers, can be seen swerving past the lowered barrier before being hit by the train.

It is then pushed along the tracks for a short time before flipping onto the road.

Moments after the collision, bystanders rush to the scene in an attempt to help the casualties.