Long queues for buses at Liverpool Street amid tube strike chaos

Footage shows long queues for buses at Liverpool Street as the London underground train strike continues to cause chaos, with severe delays, part closures and minor delays on at least nine Tube lines.

The network-wide 1 March walkout affected all Tube lines on Tuesday, running from one minute past midnight to one minute to midnight, with another 24-hour strike planned for Thursday.

Transport for London (TfL) warned passengers to expect “Severe disruption across all Tube lines in the morning” on the days after the strikes.

