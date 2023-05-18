CCTV shows Andrew Miller driving car before abducting schoolgirl

CCTV footage shows a man driving a car before abducting and sexually assaulting a primary school-aged girl while dressed as a woman.

Andrew Miller, 53, who is also known as Amy George, pleaded guilty on Thursday 18 May to four charges - abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of the child, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

Miller is in the process of transitioning and was the proprietor of a local butcher shop, which had not been open for some months.

He and the victim were not known to each other.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.