This is the moment a fawn was rescued by police after it was found trapped in a window well in the US state of Michigan.

The footage, posted to social media by West Bloomfield Michigan Police Department, shows two officers lifting the baby deer, wrapped in a blanket, out of the cavity and handing the bundle to another officer.

“Aww is he ok?” one officer says, as the other takes the blanket off the little animal.

“Great job to our men and women for saving this little guy last week!!!!” the police department wrote on Facebook.