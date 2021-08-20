Three men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a trapped driver from a sinking car.

Fisherman Dan Fabiano and two fellow bystanders jumped into action when a car backing a trailer into Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota was dragged into the water.

The driver was described as "pressing his face against the windshield" to get the last of the air as the water began to rise.

With the car sinking, Fabiano forced his arm through a crack in the window to unlock the doors and pull the man to safety.