UK to scrap travel red list, says Sajid Javid

The UK government has confirmed it is scrapping the red list for international travel.

Announced by health secretary Sajid Javid in the House of Commons today, the move comes in response to the rapid global spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, which ministers admit has rendered the strictest travel restrictions unnecessary.

The 11 African countries currently designated “high risk” by the Department for Transport will be removed from the red list from 4am on 15 December.

The recently announced testing requirements, however, will stay in place.

