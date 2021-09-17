Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains how the traffic light system for international travel is to be scrapped along with changes to testing from October 4.

Every other country not on this revised red list will have much simpler border controls, with fully vaccinated travellers returning from the rest of the world no longer having to take a pre-departure test and able to take a cheaper lateral flow test on their second day back in England.

It comes following complaints from travelers and businesses who said that the former regulations aimed at staving off the spread of Covid-19 were cumbersome and ineffective.