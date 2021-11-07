Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” by the crowd crush that killed eight people while he was performing on stage at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night.

The rapper and festival organiser issued a statement on Saturday morning, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted.”

Some 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set shortly after 9pm on Friday evening, police said.

