Travis Scott has given his first interview since the tragedy at his Astroworld concert that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

A nine-year-old boy, Ezra Blount, was among the dead with hundreds more injured after a crowd surge during the rapper's performance in Houston, Texas.

In the interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Scott said: “I’m the face of the festival, I’m the artist, so the media wants to put it on me, I don’t think it’s more so about that, it’s more so about stepping up to figure out what the problem is.”

