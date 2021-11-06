At least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge that occurred on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

According to officials, the crowd of around 50,000 attendees began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set around 9pm on Friday evening.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance, having spotted fans in distress and requested that security check on their wellbeing and escort them safely out of the crowd.

