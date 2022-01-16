Sky presenter breaks down telling minister his daughter died as No 10 partied

Sky presenter Trevor Phillips broke down recalling his daughter’s death when quizzing minister Oliver Dowden over "partygate".

The veteran presenter became emotional as he challenged the senior Tory MP over whether the prime minister understood public anger over gatherings in Downing Street during Covid restrictions.

Mr Phillips' daughter, Sushila, died during lockdown after living with the eating disorder anorexia for more than two decades.

Sushil, 36, died not long after the funeral of Prince Philip when it is alleged that those working for the government met for boozy drinks inside Number 10 despite Covid restrictions.

