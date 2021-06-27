Trevor Phillips recalled his daughter’s death to question a government minister over the hypocrisy of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s coronavirus rule breach.

After quizzing Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, Phillips said “The pictures we saw were on 6 May. On 11 May, my family buried my daughter who had died not of Covid, but during the lockdown. Three hundred of our family and friends turned up online but most of them were not allowed to be by the graveside, even though it was in the open air, because of the rule of 30.

“And because of the instruction by Mr Hancock.”