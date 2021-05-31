Rows of shoes were laid out on the staircase leading to a Vancouver art gallery on Friday, 28 May in tribute to the 215 children whose remains were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children in Canada.

As some laid roses next to the shoes, others gathered to chant and beat indigenous drums to honour the children.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools.

Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are thought to have died.