Triple amputee Cameron Clapp can surf, ski and run marathons two decades on from being told that he’d never walk again.

The 35-year-old lost both of his legs above the knee and his right arm at the shoulder when he was hit by a train in 2001.

Following the incident, doctors told him to ‘get a good wheelchair’, but Cameron didn’t take their advice.

Just five months after losing his legs, he was walking independently on prosthetic limbs and hasn’t ever looked back.

“I’ve always been a fighter, a determined individual, and this was a new challenge for me,” he said.