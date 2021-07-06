Tropical Storm Elsa hit Cuba with heavy rain and strong winds battering the island on Monday.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated as extreme weather caused dangerous mudslides and flooding, with meteorological experts suggesting it had passed through with winds of up to 100km/h.

Rainfall of up to 38 cm (15 inches) in some areas of the island was forecast on Monday night as the storm exits.

It is now moving north towards the Florida Keys, but officials in the state are “very hopeful” they won’t have to pause rescue efforts at the site of a collapsed condo building in Miami.