Footage from the Philippines shows rescuers helping people wade through waist-deep water after tropical storm Choi-wan triggered floods and landslides in southern and central parts of the country.

People being transported to evacuation centres are seen getting off a truck. The video also shows passengers and crew stranded at seaports after sea travel was suspended due to the stormy weather.

Storm Choi-wan has left at least three people dead and forced thousands of villagers from their homes.

Several tropical storm and typhoons typically hit the Philippines each year.