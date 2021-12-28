Chickens escape from crates after truck crashes and overturns on highway

A truck carrying chickens crashed and overturned on a highway in the US state of Georgia, leaving a number of escaped birds running around on the side of the road.

Footage shared by Fox5 shows the aftermath of the incident, as recovery crews attempted to clear some of the mess, surrounded by chickens.

Many more birds are visible still inside the crates, which are strewn across the grass.

According to local reports, the crash happened just before rush hour on Monday and closed roads, prompting delays for drivers.

