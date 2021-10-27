A 41-year-old man has been arrested on charges of assault and deadly conduct after a recent road rage incident in Texas in which a truck driver was struck in the face.

Stephen Sahr is accused of attacking the driver on 15 October, and was out on bond on another road rage charge when officers took him into custody.

In the above video, you can see the driver stopping his car in the middle of the road – before he gets out and proceeds to strike the driver on the head.