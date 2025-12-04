An immigrant truck driver is facing deportation after his unsecured load of tires flew across the highway and hit an Oklahoma police car.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were traveling on US-69 in Pittsburg County on 18 November when the commercial truck on the other side of the median lost its cargo.

The driver was identified as Kutmanali Bekbolot, a Kyrgyzstan citizen. The troopers realized Bekbolot didn’t understand English and consulted ICE about his immigration status. They determined he did not have legal US status.

Bekbolot was arrested and transferred to ICE custody, later stating he entered the US through Mexico.