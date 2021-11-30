WARNING: This video contains swearing.

A truck driver has been caught on camera ramming a police car through a toll booth in San Francisco.

Shocking footage shows the moment the vehicle crashes into the barrier, pushing an unoccupied police cruiser along the road.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen the tow truck from his nephew before driving it the wrong way down the I-580 highway, where he was eventually caught at the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

Witness Alex Stack, who recorded the video, also claimed to hear gunshots during the incident.

