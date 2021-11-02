Police in Australia are investigating after thieves stole a “very large fibre glass swimming pool” by loading it onto a truck and driving off.

Footage shows the vehicle driving down a residential road with the seven-meter pool, worth $14,000, attached to the back.

The unknown offenders are said to have entered a construction site in Wandana Heights, Victoria, before brazenly driving off.

Police also believe the criminals used tape to cover what may be a company name on both sides of the truck’s cab.

