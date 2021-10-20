Police in Catalonia pulled over a HGV driver who was “recklessly driving” while six times over the alcohol limit.

Dramatic footage shows the truck swerving off the road as the driver is pulled over by officers. Luckily, he regains control of the vehicle and comes to a safe stop.

“Thanks to the warning of other drivers, we located and stopped a truck that was recklessly driving in the Baix Ebre. We stopped the driver after checking that he was six times [over] the allowed rate of alcohol,” Catalan police wrote, sharing the video.

