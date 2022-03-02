Trucker convoy protest in Washington DC fails as no-one shows up

A trucker rally at the Washington Monument failed to materialise as just a handful of protesters showed up at the event.

The National Parks Service had given permission for the demonstration at the Sylvan Theater and organisers expected several thousand people would rally against Covid mandates.

But in the end there was more press and police at the event than protesters, according to The Daily Beast.

“Where are the trucks?” organiser Kyle Sefcik asked during his speech.

