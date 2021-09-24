Four former aides to Donald Trump have been issued subpoenas by the committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defence Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon have all been subpoenaed.

Rep Adam Schiff said: "Some were in communication with the president on January 6".

The special select committee of the House of Representatives was established to look into “the facts, circumstances, and causes” which led to hundreds of supporters of the former president storming the legislature building.