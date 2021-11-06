Donald Trump has suggested actor Alex Baldwin may have deliberately shot two colleagues in a movie set accident which left one dead and one injured.

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of Rust on October 21, after assistant director David Halls allegedly handed him a prop gun which turned out to be loaded.

Mr Trump said he thought the actor, who did impressions of him on Saturday Night Live, might have shot the crew members deliberately, reported Rawstory.

Trump said: “Maybe he loaded it, there’s something wrong with him, he’s a sick guy.”