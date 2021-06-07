A video that appears to show former US President Donald Trump wearing strangely wrinkled suit trousers without a fly set the internet abuzz with people joking that the 74-year-old had unintentionally put the garment on back-to-front.

Footage from Trump’s long-awaited return to political rallying at a North Carolina Republican Party state conference on Saturday zooms in on his crotch area, revealing the odd sight.

However, the fact-checking website Snopes has concluded that Trump was not wearing his trousers backwards after reviewing photos of his speech.