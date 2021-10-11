Donald Trump has appeared in a video message for Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while rioting in the US Capitol in January, on what would have been her birthday.

The former president called the accused rioter an “incredible” person as he appeared on screen at the “Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt” rally held in Freeport.

While attending the rally, Babbitt’s mother told the crowd that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can “f*** off and die” over her calls for an inquiry into the riot.

