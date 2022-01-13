Donald Trump criticises ‘gutless’ politicians refusing to say if they’ve had Covid booster

Donald Trump has criticised “gutless” politicians who refuse to say whether or not they’ve received a Covid booster shot.

The former US president was speaking during an interview with far-right cable channel One America News, admitting that he has been boosted and that vaccines have saved millions of lives worldwide.

“They don’t want to say it because they’re gutless,” Trump said of those refusing to disclose their status.

“You gotta say it, whether you had it or not. The fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world. I’ve had absolutely no side effects.”

