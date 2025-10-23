Trump shows off gold ballroom he claims has been 'wanted for 150 years'

Donald Trump has shown off plans for his golden ballroom, claiming it has been "wanted for at least 150 years".

Holding up images of the ballroom on Wednesday (October 22), the president said "there'll be nothing like it" before insisting that "it's being paid for a hundred percent by me and some friends of mine, donors."

Trump also revealed that the project will now cost an estimated $300 million and require tearing down the entire East Wing.

More than half of U.S. adults are said to disapprove of the demolition, according to a new poll.