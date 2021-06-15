The House Administration Committee is holding a hearing on 15 June as Congress continues its investigation into the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol. Testifying before the hearing is Michael Bolton, the inspector general of the US Capitol Police. Last month, the US Senate failed to approve the creation of a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol, leaving lawmakers to seek other options. Some on the left have pressured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to appoint a special committee to investigate the insurrection.