Trump claims 'insurrection took place on election day', not January 6

Donald Trump claims the "insurrection took place on election day".

During a GB News interview, the former president tells Nigel Farage: “That was a rally that was there, and if you look, it was a massive rally with hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people.

“I think it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before.

"The real, I reverse it, the insurrection took place on November 3, that was election day. And before and after.

“That was, to me, the insurrection. And the 6 January was a protest.”

