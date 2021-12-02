Nigel Farage’s interview with Donald Trump got off to an awkward start as the former UKIP leader said the 45th president of the US had “disappeared” from world news over the past year.

Trump seemed to take umbrage at Farage’s comments, and replied: “Well, I didn’t know I was so quiet, but if you say so, that’s OK with me.”

The GB news presenter then seemed to try to cover up the comments, blaming social media for the silence, to which Trump responded: “I don’t know, I mean, I have not heard that.”