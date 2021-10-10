Donald Trump accidentally said America withdrew from Pakistan and not Afghanistan during a Save America campaign event.

The former US president said that defeating “100 per cent” of the ISIS caliphate and “rebuilding the military” was “much tougher than withdrawing [troops] from Pakistan”.

Quickly realising his mistake, the Republican corrected himself and said it was something “we wanted to do”.

Mr.Trump also described the Taliban as “good fighters” and the Afghanistan conflict as “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country”.