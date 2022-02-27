Donald Trump says rising sea levels ‘give you slightly more seafront property’

Former president Donald Trump brushed off concerns about climate change, saying that rising sea levels cause by rising temperatures could lead to more seafront property.

Mr Trump made the remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday evening as he derided liberals and threw political red meat to ardent supporters.

He specifically criticised President Joe Biden for saying that Americans had to sacrifice during the crisis in Ukraine via higher energy prices and derided his climate envoy John Kerry for not pushing for more gas or energy.

