Former President Trump criticizes Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan evacuation, as the nation mourns the victims of 9/11 on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

In a video message, Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden “and his inept administration” of surrendering “in defeat” by withdrawing from Afghanistan after a war that lasted two decades.

“The leader of our country was made to look like a fool and that can never be allowed to happen,” Trump said in a message released by his Save America PAC on Saturday.