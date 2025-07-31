Awkward moment Trump leaves Starmer squirming over ‘family farm tax’

Watch as Donald Trump explains how the US ended inheritance tax on farmers whilst sitting next to a silent Sir Keir Starmer on Monday (27 July).

During a press conference held as part of the US president’s four-day trip to Scotland, the pair were questioned on how important farmers are to a country.

While Mr Trump did not comment on the UK’s ‘tractor tax’ plans, which will make farms valued at £1m or more liable for 20 per cent inheritance tax, he stated that the US had ended its federal levy on farmers.

“There’s no estate tax on farmers, so when a parent leaves their farm, because a lot of these farms, they don’t make a lot of money, but it’s a way of life and they love that way of life.”