Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:34
Awkward moment Trump leaves Starmer squirming over ‘family farm tax’
Watch as Donald Trump explains how the US ended inheritance tax on farmers whilst sitting next to a silent Sir Keir Starmer on Monday (27 July).
During a press conference held as part of the US president’s four-day trip to Scotland, the pair were questioned on how important farmers are to a country.
While Mr Trump did not comment on the UK’s ‘tractor tax’ plans, which will make farms valued at £1m or more liable for 20 per cent inheritance tax, he stated that the US had ended its federal levy on farmers.
“There’s no estate tax on farmers, so when a parent leaves their farm, because a lot of these farms, they don’t make a lot of money, but it’s a way of life and they love that way of life.”
Up next
03:47
Jason Momoa on stripping down for Chief of War
04:43
Danny Dyer on penis socks and getting a quiche to the face
04:42
AJ Tracey’s *not* having a Brat Summer | Overrated Underrated
06:32
Jurassic World Rebirth stars: ‘Dinosaurs were tennis balls on sticks’
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:40
The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!
08:56
How This Car Gets Amazing Aerodynamics With Hidden Features!
13:49
Fiat Grande Panda EV Review – Nostalgia, Recharged
10:57
What Makes the Genesis GV70 Electrified So Special?
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35